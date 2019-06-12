Slider grants lifelong Cleveland Indians fan and hospice patient one last wish

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians mascot Slider made a Cleveland man’s last wish come true.
Lifelong Cleveland Indians fan Charles Savoca grew up in Slavic Village on Cleveland’s East Side.
Savoca’s daughter, Brianna, even said, "I do not know another fan who is as detail-orientated about the game of baseball and the Cleveland Indians than my dad.”
Sadly, this fan has not been able to attend a game in a long while.
Savoca has multiple sclerosis (MS), and is a Compassus hospice patient at Falling Water Healthcare Center in Strongsville.
"A common misconception about hospice is that it is about giving up when, in fact, it is truly about living life to the fullest when time remaining is limited,” said social worker and Compassus volunteer coordinator Tanya Gustafson.
That belief lead to Compassus and Falling Water’s collaboration to grant one of Savoca’s last wishes – to see his favorite baseball team’s mascot.
The Cleveland Indians organization and Slider pulled through.
Brianna Savoca Koehler and her two children were with Charles when Slider came to his room on June 5.
On top of bringing smiles, the mascot also brought Savoca a pair of Slider slippers.
Slider even danced with Savoca’s grandchildren.
“I have not seen my dad smile so much in a long time. I am so grateful to Compassus, Falling Water and the Indians organization for granting my dad’s wish. My family is so moved and touched," Brianna said.
Gustafson was also touched by the wish come true, saying, “It’s an honor to work with organizations like Falling Water to fulfill patients’ dreams and bring peace, joy and meaning to them and their loved ones.”
Savoca’s daughters Brianna and Kali are both avid supporters of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Kali participated in the Bike the US for MS in 2015 while her social media influencer sister plans to donate all the June advertising revenue form her YouTube channel to the National MS Society.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.