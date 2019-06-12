Sunny Side Up: Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett backs U.S. women’s soccer team in fight for equal pay

United States' Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side's 12th goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Morgan scored five goals during the match. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Source: Alessandra Tarantino)
By Randy Buffington | June 12, 2019 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 10:57 AM

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be talking about the discrepancy of pay between the men’s and women’s U.S. soccer teams.

Eyebrows were raised after the squad’s 13-0 win over Thailand in the World Cup.

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett took to Twitter to show his support of the team on Tuesday night.

