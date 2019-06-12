Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! is coming to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! is coming to the Blossom Music Center July 18.
The popular Chicago based National Public Radio show features a panel of celebrity guests and host Peter Sagal and announcer Bill Kurtis.
Wait Wait is a Peabody Award-winning irreverent take on the news of the day.
Joining Sagal at Blossom with be actor and writer Peter Grosz, known for TV credits on Key and Peele, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Inside Amy Schumer and a recuring role on Veep.
Also joining Segal under the pavilion will be contributing writer for the New York Times Maeve Higgens, and journalist and actor, Mo Rocca, former correspondent for The Daily Show.
Tickets for the July 18, 2019, 7:30 p.m. performance can be purchased through Severance Hall Ticket Office, by calling 216-231-1111, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. Lawn tickets are $29, and Pavilion tickets start at $39.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.