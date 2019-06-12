12-year-old wearing helmet survives Mansfield motorcycle crash, 30-year-old man not wearing helmet dies

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 30-year-old man not wearing a helmet was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Mansfield police, his 12-year-old passenger survived the crash because they were wearing a helmet.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said Brandon Polak was traveling westbound on Park Avenue West and struck the rear drivers side of a Ford 550 truck.
Both Polak and the 12-year-old were thrown from the bike.
Polak was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 12-year-old is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The two people inside the truck were not injured.
Mansfield police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
