Akron announces return of ‘Midnight Basketball’ program in push to curb violence

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city’s “Midnight Basketball” league is returning.
The program is part of the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Strategic Plan, a community-wide effort aimed at eliminating violence in Akron.
“This league isn’t just about providing fun summer recreation, it’s also about engaging our next generation by meeting them where they are,” Mayor Horrigan said.
A motivational or educational speaker will address participants ahead of each game.
“The information and inspiration the speakers will bring to each game will empower these players to make informed decisions about their careers, families, and health," Mayor Horrigan added. "By bringing the resources to them, we are reducing barriers and strengthening community connections that will make our neighborhoods safer.”
Topics discussed will include child support, driver’s license reinstatement, life and medical insurance, job preparation and resume writing, health screening, fatherhood, gang violence, and family resources.
The Akron branch of 100 Black Men will also provide mentoring to players.
The Midnight Basketball Program will run from June 17 through Aug. 7 each Monday and Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Men 18 years and older can sign up free of charge.
