3 Akron burglars found hiding under blankets linked to multiple break-ins

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron arrested three males in the midst of an early-morning robbery Wednesday who may be responsible for multiple break-ins.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Minson Way around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The resident told police she witnessed three males running from her apartment with her television set into another nearby apartment.
After surrounding the apartment and gaining access, police found the three suspects hiding under blankets in the basement with the resident’s television.
While officers were investigating the burglary, they found clothing that matched the description of clothing worn by suspects in two earlier business break-ins.
The Metro PCS stores on South Arlington Street and East Avenue were both robbed earlier in the night.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Jethan D. Washington and two juveniles and charged them with two counts of breaking and entering and burglary.
Washington was booked into the Summit County Jail and the juveniles were placed in the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Court.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.