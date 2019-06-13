Alliance police say fugitive, career criminal may be in Canton area

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Alliance need help getting a fugitive, and career criminal, off the streets.
Ronny Joe Hinkle, 47, is wanted on multiple active theft offenses and already has over 35 lifetime convictions for theft.
Hinkle is a 5-foot-11 white male weighing approximately 215 lbs. He has a tattoo on the back of his neck that reads “Shade.”
Police said Hinkle is believed to be living in the Canton area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Alliance Police Department at 330-821-9140 or submit an anonymous tip online.
