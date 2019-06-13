’Brawl for a Cause’ leading a conversation about mental health for Cleveland youth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mental health is often a taboo topic for men, a few community leaders want to change that.
The folks over at Little Giants Fitness in Euclid are partnering with GT Sports and Fitness to put on a fight to raise awareness about the sensitive subject.
The event is titled ‘Brawl for a Cause’ and is set to take place on Aug. 3 at Euclid Heights football stadium.
Renowned fitness trainer Phil Weeden will be one of the fighters in attendance.
It will be his amateur debut; his last bout he shocked the crowd when he knocked out his opponent in just 13 seconds.
On the day-to-day Weeden is a fitness trainer and uses his outlet to inspire others from his gym in South Euclid.
As a person who battles depression this upcoming fight is personal.
Weeden will be the main event that night, fighting alongside local kids who will also have something to prove.
“Boxing is helping our young boys and girls with building self-esteem, and confidence as well as tackling health and weight issues,” mental skills, Calvin Love of Little Giants said.
Tickets for the event are as low as $10 for students and $25 for general admission.
