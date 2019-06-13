Prosecutors dismiss all charges in Flint water scandal, plan to start over with new investigation

FLINT, Mich. (AP/WJRT) — All criminal charges have been dropped in the Flint water scandal.
Prosecutors say they're dismissing all criminal charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal and starting the investigation over again.
The eight people include former Michigan health director Nick Lyon. He was accused of failing to timely inform the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease when Flint was using improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015.
The outbreak occurred at the same time that the city's water system was contaminated with lead.
Lyon was the highest-ranking official to be charged in the investigation.
The cases are being dismissed without prejudice, meaning new charges can be filed against them later. However, more than a year of court proceedings and millions of dollars in legal fees will be for naught with the charges dropped.
Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy want to make sure they conduct a "full and complete investigation" before moving forward with the cases.
Charges against the following defendants have been dropped:
- Former Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley.
- Michigan Department of Environmental Quality official Patrick Cook.
- Former Flint Public Works Director Howard Croft.
- Lyon, who was the state’s top public health official.
- Former Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.
- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials Robert Scott and Nancy Peeler.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.