UPDATE: Rt. 224 is CLOSED between Rt. 301 and Rt. 42 with a roll over. Crews are on scene and estimating that it'll be CLOSED for at least 4-5 HOURS. DETOUR: Head on Rt. 301 south into West Salem to Rt. 42 north. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/0bJoLEW6fk