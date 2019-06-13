‘Cribbs in the CLE: Josh and Maria Live’ coming this fall to WOIO and WUAB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She’s an accomplished writer, producer, activist and full-time mom with an opinion about just about everything. He is a former Kent State University/Cleveland Browns football star, successful businessman, committed husband and dad—who also has an opinion on just about everything. Now, both are co-hosts of their own daily live talk show.
Cribbs in the CLE: Josh and Maria Live will air weekdays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on WOIO CBS 19 and again at 7 to 7:30 p.m. on sister station CW 43 WUAB starting Sept. 9.
The show will focus around Josh and Maria Cribbs as they discuss local and national headlines, relationship and parenting topics, health and fitness, entertainment headlines, and lifestyle points of interest for Northeast Ohio.
“Josh and Maria Cribbs are a hometown couple that have name recognition,” WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “But once you get to know them, you realize how fun, down to earth, and relatable they are. We think this show is the perfect format for their personalities to really shine.”
“We’re excited to be a part of WOIO and WUAB’s fall lineup,” Josh Cribbs said. “And we’re ready to take on the challenge and commitment to make the show a winner.”
“This is a great opportunity for us,” Maria Cribbs said. “Our partnership has always included setting personal and professional goals and achieving them. This is a goal that we’re committed to. We’re excited and ready!”
Josh played football at Kent State and enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL where he was named to the league’s all decade team in the 2000s.
He is also a contributor to Tailgate 19, the Browns pre-game show that airs on WOIO.
Maria is a podcaster and blogger, personal fitness trainer, licensed esthetician and founder of Selfish Beauty.
They met at Kent State University and married in 2002 and have two children.
