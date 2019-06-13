Drunken driver given max prison sentence for causing crash that killed 4 in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The intoxicated driver that killed four people in a October 2018 crash learned his fate in an Ashtabula County courtroom Thursday.
Donte Conard was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading no contest to causing the crash.
Crash investigators say the 48-year-old man ran a stop sign at speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour at the intersection of West 58th Street and Adams Avenue.
A 22-month-old boy, his parents, and a 47-year-old woman died during the crash.
Conard’s charges included aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of cocaine, and OVI. This was his fifth OVI conviction.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.