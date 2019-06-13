High winds cause minor ride malfunction at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A video captured by a guest at Cedar Point on Wednesday night shows the moment a roller coaster malfunctioned, trapping riders.
The incident occurred on the GateKeeper around 9:30 p.m. A spokesperson at Cedar Point issued the following statement:
“A train on the GateKeeper roller coaster did not complete its full circuit due to weather conditions at the time. The train came to a stop on a section of track near the main entrance. The ride’s safety systems engaged as designed and an additional train was stopped on the lift hill. Guests in both trains were escorted safely from the ride.”
