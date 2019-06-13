Metroparks Police release incident report related to double homicide

Carnell Sledge and Katherine Brown were found dead June 4 at the Rocky River Reservation

Metroparks Police release incident report related to double homicide
Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge (Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Damon Maloney | June 13, 2019 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 9:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks Police released an incident report on Wednesday related to the double homicide of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge and 33-year-old Katherine “Kate” Brown.

Kayakers discovered the bodies of Sledge and Brown north of the Lorain Road Bridge in the Rocky River Reservation in Fairview Park on June 4.

FBI offering $20,000 reward

The incident report states Sledge’s Toyota and Brown’s Mazda were towed from the Rocky River Reservation.

It may mean the two, who were reportedly at the park together, arrived separately. The two are said to be longtime friends.

The incident report doesn’t provide any other new details.

Sledge worked in information technology at Crescent Digital. He also worked with children with developmental disabilities at Applewood Centers.

Brown worked at a jewelry company.

Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge
Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge (Source: Provided to WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sledge died from several gunshot wounds to the head. Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Metroparks police with the investigation. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward.

[ Related: $20,000 reward now offered for tips leading to arrest in Rocky River Reservation murders ]

Authorities have not released a motive or information on a suspect.

Last week, Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said they believed the homicides to be an “isolated” incident. Dolan went on to say, “overall, the safety of the parks is not in question".

[ Related: Somber memorial honors homicide victims found dead in Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation ]

Visitation for Sledge is Thursday at Calhoun Funeral Home in Bedford Heights. His funeral is Friday.

Brown’s funeral was Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.