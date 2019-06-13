Metroparks Police release incident report related to double homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks Police released an incident report on Wednesday related to the double homicide of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge and 33-year-old Katherine “Kate” Brown.
Kayakers discovered the bodies of Sledge and Brown north of the Lorain Road Bridge in the Rocky River Reservation in Fairview Park on June 4.
The incident report states Sledge’s Toyota and Brown’s Mazda were towed from the Rocky River Reservation.
It may mean the two, who were reportedly at the park together, arrived separately. The two are said to be longtime friends.
The incident report doesn’t provide any other new details.
Sledge worked in information technology at Crescent Digital. He also worked with children with developmental disabilities at Applewood Centers.
Brown worked at a jewelry company.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sledge died from several gunshot wounds to the head. Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Metroparks police with the investigation. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward.
Authorities have not released a motive or information on a suspect.
Last week, Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said they believed the homicides to be an “isolated” incident. Dolan went on to say, “overall, the safety of the parks is not in question".
Visitation for Sledge is Thursday at Calhoun Funeral Home in Bedford Heights. His funeral is Friday.
Brown’s funeral was Wednesday.
