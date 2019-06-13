19 News airing National Anthem every morning

At WOIO, we are proud of our country. So, we are starting a new tradition of airing the national anthem every day.
By Cleveland 19 Digital Team | June 13, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is joining our sister Gray Television stations across the nation in airing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” every day beginning Monday June 17.

19 News will air the national anthem around 3:55 a.m. daily.

Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter.

He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

A 9-year-old from South Florida named Reina Özbay is the singer.

Reina is a classically trained singer who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was 4.

