Northeast Ohio Weather: Fall like system brings showers and storms through tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fall like system will be impacting our area today and tonight. Widespread showers and storms is the forecast. Expect wet roads all day and changeable conditions. A cold front is tracking through. It will be windy and chilly for the season with temperatures remaining in the 60s. We will fall into the low 60s by late afternoon. The heaviest rain will happen this evening behind the system. Winds will gust up to 35 mph with showers and storms. The air mass will be cold enough for lake enhanced rain. I have the rain ending overnight.