Northeast Ohio weather: Heads up for showers and storms tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level trough will swing across the central and eastern Great Lakes today. This feature will pull a cold front across our area. High pressure will expand over the Ohio Valley tomorrow, bringing us fair skies and pleasant conditions. Our next low will move along the southern fringes of the Great Lakes within the next few days. This low will leave another front draped over our area. Unfortunately, this pesky front will hang around into Monday.