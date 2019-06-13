Northeast Ohio weather: Heads up for showers and storms tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level trough will swing across the central and eastern Great Lakes today. This feature will pull a cold front across our area. High pressure will expand over the Ohio Valley tomorrow, bringing us fair skies and pleasant conditions. Our next low will move along the southern fringes of the Great Lakes within the next few days. This low will leave another front draped over our area. Unfortunately, this pesky front will hang around into Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! If you have plans anytime between now and 4:00 AM, I’d grab an umbrella on the way out the door. Hit or miss storms are possible through the afternoon and into the evening hours.
While we are not forecasting widespread severe weather, some storms may produce heavy rain and small hail. If you do encounter any hail, I would love to know about it. Feel free to tweet me @SamRobertsWX and let me know what you’re seeing in your area.
A large area of showers to our west will be rotating through this evening. This is going to make for a wet night. Remember to roll up your car windows before you head inside for the night.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the low 50s (and even a few upper 40s) by dawn tomorrow.
Lovely Friday Ahead:
With high pressure nearby on Friday, we’re looking at a gorgeous ending to the work week. It will be a little windy, but it’ll be sunny.
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s.
Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:
I wish I had better news for the weekend. With a cold front hanging around this weekend, things will be pretty unsettled.
At this time, Friday night into Saturday morning is looking dry. In fact, we may actually get through late-morning Saturday before we see any significant rain or thunderstorm activity.
Rain and storms chances are more impressive Saturday afternoon and evening, so keep the umbrella close by. Showers and storms will linger through Saturday night and into Sunday.
Rain may be heavy from time to time, creating the risk of localized flooding. If you live in a flood-prone or poor drainage area, keep and eye out for flooding. Never drive over a roadway that is submerged.
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 81°
