Ohio pastor, who called President Trump a ‘gangster’ in letter read on US House floor, getting death threats

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Congresswoman Marcia Fudge read a letter on the House Floor Tuesday, from Dr. C. Ronald Williams, the pastor of the Mount Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills, who characterized President Donald Trump as a “gangster."
The fallout has been swift, as Pastor Ron, as Dr. Williams is known, says he has notified the authorities after receiving death threats.
“Many who support the president’s administration are either racists, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb,” the Congresswoman read.
Dr. Williams told 19 News that he did not characterize all of the president’s supporters as “racist” or “dumb.”
“No sir, no sir, not at all,” he said, “Some just don’t read, some I guess are just so tired of the political climate in this country that they wanted something different, I got all that, I just think they got the wrong thing that is different.”
Dr. Williams wrote the letter and agreed to have it read on the floor of the House because, he says, he does not believe that President Trump stands against a resurgence of bigotry, and is condescending to those who challenge him.
“It is my personal opinion, not trying to offend anyone or anything like that, but I think the election of Trump is a gauge of where our country really is,” Dr Williams said.
Jane Timken, the Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman, criticized the letter and Congresswoman Fudge’s decision to read it on the floor.
“Not only is this rhetoric downright derogatory and inherently false, this is a dangerous narrative to push,” Timken said.
Timken went on to say that she hopes this was a lapse in judgement from Representative Fudge, and is the kind of language that serves to only divide not unite.
The congresswoman was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.
