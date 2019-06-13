Police called to Euclid roller rink when end of school year party gets out of hand

By Amber Cole | June 13, 2019 at 5:52 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 6:09 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of teens celebrating the start of summer vacation came out to the “End of School Year Banger” at Mig’s Pla-Mor Roller Rink in Euclid on Wednesday night and things got out of hand.

The party reportedly blew up on Instagram, attracting so many kids that lines backed up out the doors. Eventually, the massive crowd caught the attention of Euclid police and firefighters, who responded to the scene along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Witnesses say police had to use pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured during the incident—just bruises and scrapes.

