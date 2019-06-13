Revere High School football practice canceled after problems at Heidelberg College football camp

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Revere High School football practice is canceled while school officials investigate what happened during this week’s football camp at Heidelberg College.
According to school officials, they are investigating alleged inadequate supervision of students by its football coaching staff while at the college.
School officials said no students were injured, but a “lapse in appropriate supervision” will be investigated before they continue with routine practice schedules and related activities.
The youth football camp scheduled from June 17-June 20 has also been canceled.
“We regret that these cancellations are needed,” Revere Superintendent Matthew Montgomery said. “However, we take the safety of our students very seriously. We appreciate your patience as we work through this matter and apologize for the inconvenience.”
