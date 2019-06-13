Shoe bandits raid Steelyard Commons’ Famous Footwear, sparking Cleveland Police investigation (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of thieves who raided a Famous Footwear at Steelyard Commons on May 22.
The suspects, who appear to be either teenage girls or young women, each stole two pairs of shoes and fled the scene.
The group jumped into a silver Pontiac and sped off.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to email Detective Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or call 216-623-5218.
