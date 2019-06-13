Stark County man shot after argument over gift card, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man was shot in the shoulder after arguing with an acquaintance over a gift card.
The victim was shot just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Get Go Gas Station on Raff Road SW.
According to Canton police, the victim was inside his vehicle when he was shot.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the area in a green truck.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Aultman Hospital.
Canton police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-489-3144.
