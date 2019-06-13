Sunny Side Up: Richmond Heights to fine parents of children caught bike riding without helmets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing an ordinance passed this week in Richmond Heights that will allow police to take possession a bike if child under 16 is caught riding without a helmet.
Parents of children caught riding without a helmet could also face a $30 fine.
Approximately 500,000 bicycle-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. each year, according to statistics presented to council members.
That brings us to the QOTD: Does the punishment fit the “crime?"
Watch below or click here to join the conversation on Facebook.
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.