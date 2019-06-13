Suspected I-90 killer captured: Garfield Heights man accused of gunning down 2 men on highway caught in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last July, gunfire erupted and chaos broke out on I-90 as a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets into another car.
Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, died on scene on the West 117th Street exit ramp.
Cleveland police issued a warrant for the Garfield Heights man, Gianni Gray, 36, who is accused of pulling the trigger.
Family members were told by Cleveland Police on Thursday that Gray was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas, after being on the run for nearly a year.
Gray is also accused of shooting a third victim, a 24-year-old woman, who was grazed in the gunfire.
The suspect was wanted on aggravated murder charges by Cleveland Police.
