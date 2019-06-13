Suspects on the run after gunfire erupts in Cleveland neighborhood; missing girl found on scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man opened fire from a moving car in the 1000 block of Eddy Road on Wednesday evening, triggering a quick police response and investigation.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the car carrying the gunman crashed into a parked car after the shots rang out.
The shooter, and at least one other suspect, fled the accident scene on foot.
Two females who were in the car waited for police to arrive.
No one was shot, but one of the females was found to be a missing juvenile.
Return to 19 News on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.