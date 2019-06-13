3 victims in the hospital and 3 gunmen on the run after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intentional, targeted shooting or not, we don’t know. But three people are fighting for their lives today after being shot on Tuesday on the city’s East Side.
In the 4400 block of Turney Road, blood is still splattered on the sidewalk. It’s an indication of just how violent the triple shooting was.
A woman was one of three victims shot Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., as she and two men walked down the street near Darryl Lamb’s home.
Lamb said when the sun came up this morning he used a water hose to wash away as much of the blood as he could.
“All up and down here, all in my driveway...Back here. I rinsed it down and washed off the house. It was blood all on the house. It was on the side of my truck here,” he said.
The people who shot the trio apparently had no regard for what could have happened, or who could have gotten shot.
Cleveland police are still searching for the three men who opened fire in this residential stretch of Turney Road.
They were in a silver, 4-door Chevrolet Malibu and as usual police both need and want your help to catch these would-be killers.
