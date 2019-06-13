7-year-old girl donates collection of stuffed animals to sick children at Cleveland Clinic, Ronald McDonald’s House

7-year-old girl donates collection of stuffed animals to sick children at Cleveland Clinic, Ronald McDonald’s House
Alex's Fluffy Buddies (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | June 13, 2019 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 3:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alex Walker knows what it is like being hospitalized. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at just 11 months old and has spent numerous stints in the hospital ever since.

Her beloved stuffed animal named Sky Bear has been by her side during the hospital visits and helps comfort her when she needs it most.

The bear who inspired it all! Sky Bear, Alex's best buddy from daddy the day she was born. He's been with her through...

Posted by Alex's Fluffy Buddies on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Now, the 7-year-old girl is making it her mission to collect and donate new stuffed animals to other children who are in the hospital.

Alex created Alex’s Fluffy Buddies when she was 4 years old. Her goal is to give children suffering from medical conditions something to cuddle with while being cared for.

She uses her own money and funds raised from GoFundMe or efforts like selling tomato plants to buy new stuffed animals to donate since hospitals cannot accept used goods for ill patients.

The Cleveland Clinic and the Ronald McDonald’s House in Northeast Ohio receive regular contributions from Alex’s organization.

Alex delivered more buddies this week to Cleveland Clinic, Ronald McDonald House and Wickliffe Fire dept! Our next...

Posted by Alex's Fluffy Buddies on Friday, April 20, 2018

Bear deliveries! Lots of buddies will find new friends here!🐻♥️

Posted by Alex's Fluffy Buddies on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Another letter from Ronald McDonald House for Alex😊

Posted by Alex's Fluffy Buddies on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $22,330 has been collected on GoFundMe as part of the $25,000 goal.

Other agencies and programs, including the Euclid Police Department, have benefited from Alex’s donations.

More buddies finding new friends! Thank you to the Euclid Police Department for your patience in taking the time to...

Posted by Alex's Fluffy Buddies on Thursday, May 23, 2019

If you would like to donate or send a new stuffed animal to Alex’s Fluffy Buddies, contribute online to the GoFundMe account or send to:

Alex’s Fluffy Buddies

1400 Lloyd Road #67

Wickliffe, Ohio

44092

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.