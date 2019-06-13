7-year-old girl donates collection of stuffed animals to sick children at Cleveland Clinic, Ronald McDonald’s House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alex Walker knows what it is like being hospitalized. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at just 11 months old and has spent numerous stints in the hospital ever since.
Her beloved stuffed animal named Sky Bear has been by her side during the hospital visits and helps comfort her when she needs it most.
Now, the 7-year-old girl is making it her mission to collect and donate new stuffed animals to other children who are in the hospital.
Alex created Alex’s Fluffy Buddies when she was 4 years old. Her goal is to give children suffering from medical conditions something to cuddle with while being cared for.
She uses her own money and funds raised from GoFundMe or efforts like selling tomato plants to buy new stuffed animals to donate since hospitals cannot accept used goods for ill patients.
The Cleveland Clinic and the Ronald McDonald’s House in Northeast Ohio receive regular contributions from Alex’s organization.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than $22,330 has been collected on GoFundMe as part of the $25,000 goal.
Other agencies and programs, including the Euclid Police Department, have benefited from Alex’s donations.
If you would like to donate or send a new stuffed animal to Alex’s Fluffy Buddies, contribute online to the GoFundMe account or send to:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.