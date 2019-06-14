Akron Police looking for suspect who assaulted victim in armed robbery

By Randy Buffington | June 14, 2019 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 1:42 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for the suspect in home invasion that occurred Friday, June 14, around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the incident took place at 22 East Exchange Street in Akron.

According to Akron Police, the suspect entered the bedroom of the victims, a 23-year-old male, and 22-year-old female demanding money that was owed to him.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the male and taped his hands and feet.

The suspect stole a number of electronic items before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

Callers can remain anonymous

