Answers still in short supply in Rocky River Reservation double murder case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds arrived for the funeral service of Carnell Sledge, including his grandmother, who said she called him “Man” because he was her man.
Many, if not all, were stunned by the murder of a man who, by all accounts, gave back much to the community.
“Bind this family together and keep them as they go through this journey of loss for a dear brother. In Jesus’ name, Amen,” said the pastor, praying outside the church with Sledge’s family.
They hope to bring relief to a family clearly searching for answers, as is the rest of the community; a community that hasn’t heard enough to calm fears.
“Currently, we believe this to be an isolated incident and, overall, the safety of the parks is not in question,” is about all MetroParks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said a day after the killings.
The unanswered question is why we should feel safe.
At the murder scene Friday afternoon, Valley Parkway was blocked off, proving the investigation is ongoing.
19 News wasn’t allowed to get any closer than about a quarter of a mile from the place where Sledge and Katherine Brown were murdered, but from high above on the Lorain Road Bridge, clearly police activity could be seen.
FBI agents appeared to be combing the scene with a large crime lab sort of vehicle nearby.
At one point, Metroparks Police Chief Dolan arrived and conferred with agents.
Many agencies are involved in the investigation: MetroParks Police, BCI, the FBI.
Fairview Park Police have made available video from cameras at the west end of the Lorain Road Bridge. About 100 yards farther west on Lorain, there are cameras up on a pole. They scan license plates. Those are being made available to investigators as well.
What the cameras caught, what investigators have found so far and a thousand other questions remain just that for now: Questions. Questions unanswered.
