Bedford BOE moving forward with plan to demolish former St. Peter Chanel High School building

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Board of Education in Bedford met Thursday, May 30, to discuss its plan for the former St. Peter Chanel High School building.
It opened in 1957 as an all boys school at 480 Northfield Road.
The Catholic school then closed in 2013 after severe drops in enrollment. That same year, the ninth grade class had only 54 students.
According to the school district, the board approved a plan to use $300,000 in grant funding to subsidize the cost of demolition.
The next step is to determine the timeline; the staff is working to iron out the details.
The former high school has become an eye sore since it closed in 2013.
