City files complaint against Euclid skating rink after 'riot’ involving hundreds of teenagers (video)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police provided more details about an end-of-the-school year party that turned into an apparent riot at the Pla-Mor Skating Rink.
Officers from the Euclid Police Department responded to the skating rink on Shore Center Drive at 9:30 p.m. on June 12 for reports of a large crowd assembling.
Police initially observed up to 500 people, mostly teenagers outside of the building waiting to get inside.
Shoving and fistfights began to break out between the increasingly unruly crowds, according to Euclid police. Officers then used pepper spray and pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the crowd and stop the violence.
Several officers and city paramedics then made their way inside the skating rink, which quickly reached its capacity of 440 occupants.
Outside of the rink, police say the crowd actually grew by an estimated 400 additional juveniles. The newer crowd erupted into more fistfights after Euclid police advised that they would have to leave because the rink was at capacity.
Pepper spray was used a second time on the crowds outside, Euclid police say.
“Failure to comply will result in the use of force and your arrest," an officer can be hear shouting over the speaker.
Police say the juveniles rioted through the area after the party was shut down, causing panic to residents and damage to businesses in the area.
It took approximately two hours and four additional law enforcement agencies to eventually bring order to the situation.
Four people were arrested at the scene, including three juveniles and an adult. The adult suffered facial injuries sustained during a physical altercation.
“These necessary measures prevented the already serious situation from becoming much worse,” Euclid police wrote in a statement.
Investigators say the ownership at Pla-Mor Skating Rink did not comply with local ordinances requiring a permit and off-duty police officers as security for events of that size. As a result, the city has filed a nuisance complaint against the business in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
