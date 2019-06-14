Cleveland cop terminated for failing to disclose serving time in prison for previous felony convictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced that an officer was terminated after it was discovered that he had a felony record and previously served prison time in Norway.
Shawn Simmons’ termination was effective June 1, according to Cleveland Public Safety Director Michael McGrath.
A statement from Cleveland city officials says that Simmons did not disclose a previous felony charge from 2015 for aggravated assault on his employment application and the information was not available during an intensive background screening. He was charged with extortion in 2008.
Simmons, 38, graduated the Cleveland Police Academy on Jan. 18 and was assigned as a patrol officer until his criminal background was discovered. At that point, Simmons was placed on restricted duty in February 2019 while Internal Affairs conducted an investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.