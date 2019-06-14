Cleveland’s chocolate maker Malley’s to bring back chocolate covered pickles for Father’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Malley’s Chocolates will bring back chocolate covered pickles for Father’s Day.
The sour confection was introduced for St. Patrick’s Day in 2018. Starting Friday, June 14, boxes of the chocolate pickles will go on sale in all of Malley’s 23 retail locations.
The pickles will sell for $9.75 per 8-ounce box of chips, while supplies last over Father’s Day weekend.
“They did well,” Mike Malley said. “It’s for the adventurous, for those looking for a new flavor sensation.”
Malley said the industry is seeing a lot of “mash up” flavors, but sours are “the fastest growing category in the confectionery space.”
If chocolate covered pickles isn’t for your palate, Malley’s will also be offering chocolate covered grapes.
“Customers give us a lot of idea,” Malley said. “Our employees are a wealth of ideas because they talk to our customers.”
When asked what the next great flavor is Malley could only say the next flavor will debut around Christmas.
“Stay tuned, we’re going to roll something out for Christmas,” Malley hinted. “We always do.”
Malley’s opened in 1935 in Lakewood. Malley’s Chocolates is a third generation family owned business.
