Convicted serial killer faces judge today in connection to Cleveland murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Convicted serial killer Samuel Little will face a judge Friday morning in connection to the murders of two Cleveland women more than 25 years ago.
Little is accused in the 1984 death of Mary Jo Peyton and the 1991 death of Rose Evans. Investigators said in both cases, Little drove the victims to abandoned properties and strangled them.
Their bodies, which were concealed, were later found by strangers.
Little confessed to the murders while in prison.
He’s being housed at Texas facility and is serving several life sentences for the murders of women in California and Texas.
Little has admitted to killing more than 90 women across the country over the span of several decades. He is known for drawing pictures of his victims. Authorities said they’ve been able to link Little to at least 35 murders.
He grew up in Lorain and dropped out of school to become a competitive boxer.
Little was arrested for theft in 1970 in Westlake. He was acquitted in that case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.