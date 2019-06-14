Lane closure on 77 North into downtown expected to cause delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Your trip on 77 North into Downtown Cleveland is about to get even slower as the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane for the next five months to prepare the roadway to meet what will be the new three lane bridge over 490.
Amanda McFarlaned, an ODOT spokesperson, said there is no question that there will be delays due to the lane closure.
“What I do know is that there is already congestion as you’re going into downtown when you get to those two lanes to get access to 490 so I do anticipate there will be some delays as a result of this lane closure,” McFarland said.
The bridge construction and the re-opening of the third lane of 77 North is expected to be finished in November.
If drivers, especially in the morning when the longest delays are expected, are experiencing long delays the Jennings Freeway is a good alternate route.
And, if you are thinking that this is an extra busy construction season, you would be exactly right.
“It’s definitely one where we have a lot of projects, we have over 50 projects active in Cuyahoga County and that’s a lot for one county and one year,” McFarland said.
