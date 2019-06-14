$1 million bond continued for Richmond Heights man accused of murdering his wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Richmond Heights man accused of killing his 22-year-old wife pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday.
Knee Wachee, 26, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.
Maiya Latimer, 22, was found dead inside their apartment at 446 Richmond park on May 22.
Richmond Heights police found her body in the foyer while doing a welfare check after she failed to show up for her job at the Mayfield Heights Target.
Wachee was arrested several days later.
Wachee remains held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on June 25.
