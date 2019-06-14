Northeast Ohio weather: Rounds of rain and storms this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another cold front will move into our area from Canada by Saturday afternoon. This boundary will become stationary over the region this weekend, allowing additional ripples of low pressure to move through our area. This will keep things pretty unsettled through Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! What a beautiful day out there! I wish that I could say this weather will be sticking around through the weekend, but sadly, that is not the case. It will, however, be very nice tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low 60s (and a few mid and upper 50s) by dawn. No rain is expected tonight, but clouds will increase from our north by morning.
Occasional Storms Through The Weekend:
I do think that most of us will wake up to dry conditions on Saturday. However, rain chances will climb during the second half of the day. Occasional showers and storms will be possible Saturday, especially during the second half of the day. (Our most impressive rain chances on Saturday are during the evening and overnight hours.)
Scattered showers and storms will also be moving through on Saturday night and into Sunday. We’ll have to contend with waves of rain and storms, especially on Sunday afternoon.
I want to stress that it will not rain every second or every minute of the weekend, however, a shower or storm will be possible at any time from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. If you have outdoor plans, have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Our main threat with thunderstorms through the weekend will be heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding. We are also expecting rain Monday. By the time it is all said and done, from Saturday through Monday, we are looking at 1” – 3” of rainfall area-wide. Isolated higher amounts are possible.
If these high rainfall amounts come to fruition, we will see river and stream flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, be sure to keep an eye on the water levels in your neck of the woods.
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 79°
Monday’s high: 79°
Possibly A Break Next Week:
For now, at least, I am optimistic that our aforementioned front will get pushed southward on Tuesday. This would mean that our rain chances will come to an end. I am going to go with a dry forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s high: 78°
Wednesday’s high: 79°
Rain chances will return on Thursday.
Friday is the first day of Summer. At this time, we are forecasting highs in the upper 70s, dry skies, and decreasing clouds.
