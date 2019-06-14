Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today, clouds move back in for the weekend

By Jon Loufman | June 14, 2019 at 4:48 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 4:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Morning, Folks.

Good news! Last night's rain-making cold front had been replaced by fair-weather-making high pressure - but only for today.

Bad news. Another cold front has its sights set on us for Saturday and will stick around as a nearly stationary front on Fathers' Day.

And the Northeast Ohio Monsoon season will continue throughout the upcoming work-week. As a result....

Today: Skies will become mainly sunny with brisk and gusty west winds and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy SW winda and lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Occasional AM showers with thunderstorms developing in the PM. Gusty SW winds and highs in the mid 70s.

Fathers’ Day: Periods of showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.

