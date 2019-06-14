Ohio couple now charged with murder of baby boy found in bottom of well

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The parents of a 4-month-old Ohio boy found dead in a well have now been charged with aggravated murder.
A Scioto County grand jury indicted 41-year-old Daniel Groves and 39-year-old Jessica Groves on the new charges on Friday for the murder of their infant son, Dylan.
Their charges now include:
- Aggravated murder
- Murder
- Kidnapping
- Endangering children
- Tampering with evidence
- Interference with custody
- Gross abuse of a corpse
- Four counts of felonious assault
Investigators discovered the baby in a well about 30 feet deep in Otway, approximately 75 miles south of Columbus.
Detectives believe that Dylan has been deceased since March.
The cause of the baby’s death has not yet been determined.
Both Daniel and Jessica are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
