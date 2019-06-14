Thursday’s storm damage in Geauga County was caused by confirmed tornado

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Geauga County Thursday afternoon.
Surveyors discovered that the tornado first touched down near the intersection of Chardon-Windsor Road and Princeton Road. It’s path measured approximately 0.41 miles.
Maximum wind speeds were measured at 84 miles per hour.
The tornado snapped tree limbs and damaged a home and barn before lifting off the ground.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the tornado.
