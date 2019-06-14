Thursday’s storm damage in Geauga County was caused by confirmed tornado

Tornado damage in Geauga County (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | June 14, 2019 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:02 PM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Geauga County Thursday afternoon.

Surveyors discovered that the tornado first touched down near the intersection of Chardon-Windsor Road and Princeton Road. It’s path measured approximately 0.41 miles.

Maximum wind speeds were measured at 84 miles per hour.

The tornado snapped tree limbs and damaged a home and barn before lifting off the ground.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the tornado.

