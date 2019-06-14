Troopers: Kevin Bacon side swipes patrol car while searching for ‘Saved By The Bell’ episode

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Troopers in Vermont slapped Kevin Bacon with a slew of charges after he sideswiped a patrol unit Thursday afternoon.
To be clear, this is not the famous 60-year-old movie star of the same name. This Kevin Bacon is 55 years old and from Wells River.
Troopers told WCAX Bacon was using his phone to find an episode of the popular ’90s sitcom “Saved By The Bell” when he collided with the trooper’s car. It had been parked in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 and its flashing blue lights weren’t enough to get his attention.
Troopers pursued Bacon north of the scene. Eventually, they caught up to him and took him into custody.
Bacon is due in court next month where he faces charges of gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash, texting while driving and operation on approach of emergency vehicles.
