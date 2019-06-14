Video shows violent assault involving RTA bus operator that led to driver’s suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released video which shows a physical altercation that occurred on a bus which eventually resulted in the driver’s suspension.
According to an RTA spokesperson, the bus driver was immediately suspended after what appeared to be an assault with an unidentified passenger on the public transportation vehicle.
In the video, the bus driver can first be seen pinning the female passenger against the window following a verbal exchange during the June 7 incident.
The passenger then appears to throw a punch at the driver, who responds with punches of his own.
Investigators have not detailed the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault.
Transit police and the Shaker Heights Law Department are continuing to investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.