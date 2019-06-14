Waves nearing 10 feet possible in Lake Erie on Friday and Saturday, NWS warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service says dangerous conditions for swimmers and boaters are likely in Lake Erie on Friday and Saturday.
High winds and the possibility for storms could create waves reaching as high as 10 feet from west of Vermilion and extending east past Conneaut, according to the NWS.
A small craft advisory and beach hazard statement has been issued for Lake Erie through Friday evening. Other advisories could be issued for the weekend if conditions worsen.
Those winds along with the record-high water levels in Lake Erie could push the waves onto the shoreline and cause erosion or flooding in Northeast Ohio.
Wave sizes are forecast to subside by Saturday evening.
