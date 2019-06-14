Woman sitting in car shot to death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a car in Akron Thursday night.
The victim, a 44-year-old female, was the passenger in a vehicle on Silvercrest Avenue when she was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant around 8 p.m.
She was transported from the scene to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she died of her injuries at 9:41 p.m.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said an update is pending positive identification.
