Animal rights group captures gruesome video of chickens being thrown into dumpster after crash

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbing video posted on Facebook by the Cleveland Animal Save showed crews tossing hundreds of dead and injured chickens into a dumpster after a truck crashed on Route 30 near Brewster Friday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on US-30 near Pigeon Run Rd.
The driver sustained minor injuries. Thousands of chickens spilled out of the overturned tractor trailer onto the median and Pigeon Run Road.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, cleanup and recovery of the chickens was handled by Case Farms.
WARNING: The video contains extremely graphic content that is not suitable for all viewers. Do not click on this link if you do not want to see deceased and injured animals.
The nearly 30-minute live video shows Amy Stewart, a representative for Cleveland Animal Save, at the scene of the crash, filming crew members tossing chickens into a dumpster.
The animal rights group rescued one chicken from the crash, shown below, that is currently being rehabilitated.
According to Brewster authorities, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
