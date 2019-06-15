Cleveland police searching for missing 82-year-old man without his diabetes medication

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General sent out a statewide alert for a missing 82-year-old Cleveland man who suffers from Diabetes and does not have his medication.
Cleveland police described Richard Brewer as 5′8″ tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Brewer reportedly left his home on Russell Lane in a blue 2003 Dodge Neon with OH plate number ETT7406.
The pictured car is the same make and model as Brewer’s, but not his actual vehicle.
Call 911 if you see the Brewer or the car.
