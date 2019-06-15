Cleveland Water Lantern Festival rescheduled to August date

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Water Lantern Festival has been rescheduled due to the upcoming weather forecast.
The festival was originally scheduled to be at Voinovich Park on Saturday, June 15.
Due to expected rain, a new date for the festival has been set for Saturday, August 17.
According to event officials, those who purchased tickets can use the tickets for the rescheduled date.
Tickets-holders may also use their tickets at any Water Lantern Festival in the United States this season because of the delay.
It is not too late to buy tickets, you can find tickets on the company’s website.
Tickets are $30 until July 31 and then prices will increase.
The Water Lantern Festival brings a night filled with food, music and floating lanterns lighting up the water. Each festival participant will receive a lantern and a marker upon arrival. The organizers encourage participants to write a message on their lantern before sending it into the water. The all evening event features activities, food, music and giveaways.
For more information on the Water Lantern Festival, visit their website.
