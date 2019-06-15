Conneaut native killed in WWII finally returns home

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Conneaut man killed in action during World War II is finally coming home.
Seventy-four years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, the remains of 2nd Lt. James R. Lord were returned to his family, who awaited his arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Lord was a member of the 66th Fighter Squadron, 57th Fighter Group, 12th Tactical Air Command, 12th Air Force, and was piloting a P-47D aircraft on Aug. 10, 1944, when his plane went down off the coast of Corsica.
Acting on a tip from a local Corsican diver who spotted wreckage, divers found remains that would ultimately be identified as Lord’s during a recovery operation in the summer of 2018.
To signify Lt. Lord’s positive identification, a rosette was placed next to his name on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery at Impruneta, Italy.
Tragically, Lt. Lord was killed a month after his brother, Sgt. William R. Lord, Jr., was reported missing and presumed killed in action.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at The Marcy Funeral Home at 208 Liberty St. in Conneaut. There will be a wreath presentation at the “Fallen Heroes” memorial at the funeral home.
A second wreath will be placed at Conneaut City Halls war memorial, then proceed to Conneaut Township Park to begin a memorial service scheduled for 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tim Kraus with a military fly over to complete the service at the park.
The procession will then take 2nd Lt. James Lord to his final resting place at the Center Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the American Legion Cowle Post 151.
More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII were killed and 72,766 remain missing.
Of the missing are 24 members of the 57th Fighter Group.
