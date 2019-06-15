Firefighter shot and killed on duty leads to questions about job safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
A prosecutor in Appleton, Wisconsin has ruled that police officers were justified in using deadly force against an overdose patient who opened fire while receiving treatment from a Fire Medic.
Firefighter Mitch Lungaard was killed and officer Paul Christiansen and bystander, Brittany Schowalter were injured after the patient opened fire after being given a dose of narcan and being removed from the bus he was riding.
Christiansen and Schowalter are recovering from injuries.
The shooting has opened a conversation about firefighter safety on the job.
“We talk about it and we plan for it, but you never know in this day and age,” said Parma firefighter T.J. Martin.
Martin told 19 News that each city fire truck is equipped with 3 Kevlar Vests and each ambulance in the city includes 2 Kevlar Utility Vests.
But those vests are used only when fire personnel is entering a dangerous situation.
“It’s not part of our regime on a normal basis we don’t put them on every time we go out.” Martin said.
Martin says protocol is always being evaluated but, at this point there does not appear to be a need to wear the vests on every call.
