CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Weather: Flash Flood watch continues through early Monday morning
A cold front moving over the Great Lakes will eventually stall out over the area early Sunday. This will create a path for multiple rounds of rain and storms, especially overnight Saturday into Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning.
Widespread we're talking 1-3" with isolated higher amounts in thunderstorms. Areas that typically flood during heavy rain events should expect to see flooding overnight. However, the entire area is under the flood watch, so flash flooding could be a threat anywhere we see a storm develop that drops heavy rain in a short amount of time.
We'll actually see a pretty good period of dry weather through the day Sunday (with an isolated shower or two), but things will be soggy from all the rain overnight, plus another shot of rain and rumbles moves in Sunday evening through Monday.
I wish I could say the following week looked a little nicer, but we'll still see rain and storms on Monday. The front will still be hanging around.
We’ll catch a little break midweek before we track another shot of energy that will bring rain and rumbles around to end the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s through most of the the following week.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.